Tribune Online

Ebonyi APC chieftain defects to PDP

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and former Commissioner for Information and State Orientation in Ebonyi State, Chief Abia Onyeike, has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). According to him, his decision to return to PDP remains that Governor Umahi is not prepared to change his ‘dictatorial, totalitarian and autocratic leadership style’ in the […]

Ebonyi APC chieftain defects to PDP

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune