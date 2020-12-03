



[ICYMI] Alleged threat to life: NHRC panel summons ex-Zamfara gov, Senator Yerima

The independent investigative panel set up by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other police units on Wednesday summoned a former governor of Zamfara State, Senator Ahmed Sani Yerima, to appear before it in January 2021. The panel summoned the senator, who represented Zamfara West senatorial district […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune