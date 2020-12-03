[ICYMI] Kidnappers release Chinese expatriate in Ekiti after five days in captivity

After five days in captivity, a Chinese expatriate kidnapped in Ekiti State last week Friday has regained his freedom.

The expatriate who is handling the construction of the new Ado-Iyin road was abducted on Friday evening at the site by gunmen who also killed a policeman attached to him.

While the Chinese was abducted, another staff of the company was said to have sustained gunshots injuries.

A source close to the road construction company told Tribune Online, on Wednesday, that the abductee was released around 11 pm on Tuesday.

He explained that the expatriate was released around Ilawe-Igede road in Ekiti State.

According to him, “The Chinese was released very late on Tuesday.

“The man…