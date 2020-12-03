Home Nigerian Tribune Newspaper Headlines No meaningful development without data ― Osinbajo, Sanwo-Olu

No meaningful development without data ― Osinbajo, Sanwo-Olu

Headliners
-
0
No meaningful development without data ― Osinbajo, Sanwo-Olu


Tribune Online
No meaningful development without data ― Osinbajo, Sanwo-Olu

No meaningful development without data, disease outbreak, economic agenda, cost for crude oil, alternative dispute resolution

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday affirmed that no meaningful development could be achieved without data, even as they both stressed the importance of data in delivering dividends of democracy to the citizens. The duo made this assertion while speaking at the second edition of Art of Technology […]

No meaningful development without data ― Osinbajo, Sanwo-Olu
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv