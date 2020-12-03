



Tribune Online

Police killed our children, help secure release of their corpses, three women beg Rivers panel

Three women from Luabe community in Khana local government area of Rivers State have appealed to the Rivers State Judicial Commission of Inquiry on Police brutality, to help them secure the release of the corpses of their children killed by officers of the disbanded Special Anti Robbery Squad SARS on November 8, 2018. The three […]

Police killed our children, help secure release of their corpses, three women beg Rivers panel

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune