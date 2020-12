Tribune Online

Boko Haram’s Borno massacre

ON Tuesday, the Boko Haram terrorist group admitted to the killing and decapitation of 76 rice farmers in Maiduguri, Borno State. It said the attacks were carried out in retribution, as the slain farmers had been cooperating with the Nigerian military. Members of the terror outfit, riding on motorbikes, had reportedly attacked Zabarmari village outside […]

Boko Haram’s Borno massacre

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune