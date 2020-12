Tribune Online

Buhari mourns as General Domkat Bali dies

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the people and government of Plateau State over the death of retired military officer, Major General Domkat Bali, who served the country as Minister of Defence. The president, who spoke with the wife of the deceased, Esther, on Friday, according to a statement by Grba Shehu, his Senior Special […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune