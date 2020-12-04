Hiring mercenaries to fight insurgency not our business ― DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday reacted to the clamour in some quarters that the Federal Government should hire mercenaries to fight insurgency in the country, saying such an act was beyond its power.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Eneche made the clarification in Abuja while briefing Defence Correspondents on the successes of various military operations nationwide, from November 26 to December 2 this year.

He expressed the delight in that the Armed Forces of Nigeria was diligently prosecuting the war and consistently focused on victory, declaring that the battle was not beyond its powers.

He pointed out that it was only in the powers of the…