The ever-busy Benin-Ekpoma-Auchi Road, came under heavy attack early Thursday morning as gunmen suspected to be kidnappers laid siege to the road and kidnapped a sizeable number of persons travelling on the route. According to information made available to Tribune Online, the gunmen were said to have first attacked a commercial bus at the Urhokosa/Obagie […]

[ICYMI] Kidnappers lay siege to Benin-Ekpoma-Auchi Road, passengers taken into captivity

Source: Nigerian Tribune