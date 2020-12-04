



Tribune Online

JUST IN: Yellow Fever has claimed 172 lives in Nigeria, says World Health Organisation

A yellow fever outbreak in Nigeria has killed 172 people so far, the World Health Organisation said Friday, the Agence France Presse (AFP) reported. The outbreak poses an extra challenge to the country’s health system as Africa’s most populous nation deals with the Covid-19 pandemic, several concurrent disease outbreaks and a humanitarian crisis in the […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune