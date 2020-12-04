



LASU assures students with disabilities of adequate support, equal opportunities

Authorities of Lagos State University ( LASU), Ojo, has assured students of the university who are living with one form of disability or the other that the university would always give them the necessary support and equal opportunities as available to other students of the university. The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Olanrewaju Fagbohun, gave […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune