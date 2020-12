Tribune Online

Majestic Mama Makinde in majestic transition

MAMA gracefully and affectionately pronounced his name with a stock phrase: “Seyi Omo Makinde,” – Seyi the son of Makinde, and majestically combined it with a fitting motherly eulogy and prayer, as I observed with keen interest, the inspiring manner in which Mama Abigail Makinde greeted her governor-to-be son in late February 2019. His response […]

Majestic Mama Makinde in majestic transition

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune