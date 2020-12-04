Home Nigerian Tribune Newspaper Headlines Navy, Delta govt target over 5,000 for yellow fever vaccination as exercise begins

No fewer than 5,000 persons have been targeted for vaccination against Yellow Fever as the Nigerian Naval Engineering College (NNEC), Sapele, in collaboration with the Delta State government, on Friday, kicked-off a vaccination exercise in Sapele Local Government Area of the state. The primary targets during the five-day exercise are staff and students of the […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

