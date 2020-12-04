



Nigeria records 324 new cases of COVID-19, total now 68,627

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 324 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 68,627. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Friday. “On the 4th of December 2020, 324 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria. “Till date, 68,627 cases have […]

