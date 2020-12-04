



Tribune Online

Oyediran took after Awolowo in service to humanity, kindness, integrity ― Ladigbolu

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu; former interim national chairman of APC, Chief Bisi Akande; Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Ogun State governor, Mr Dapo Abiodun; Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi; Ondo State governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu and other dignitaries on Friday […]

Oyediran took after Awolowo in service to humanity, kindness, integrity ― Ladigbolu

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune