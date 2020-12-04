Tribune Online
Runsewe lauds Uzodimma’s exceptional feat, culture rebirth at NAFEST
The 33rd edition of Nigeria’s iconic cultural festival, NAFEST may have come to a glorious end but dignitaries, delegates and visitors would not forget in hurry the celebration of last-minute appearance of Imo State contingent as shouts and adulation of the state governor, Hope Uzodinma rented and electrified the Rwang Pam Township Stadium, Jos. Director-General […]
Runsewe lauds Uzodimma’s exceptional feat, culture rebirth at NAFEST
Tribune Online
Source: Nigerian Tribune