



Tribune Online

Two arrested over killing of District Head of Zango Kataf

The military intelligence operatives working under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) have arrested suspects in connection with the killing of a District Head in Atyap Chiefdom of Zangon Kataf local government. The District Head of Gidan Zaki, Mr Haruna Kuye and his son, Destiny Kuye were killed in their residence at Gidan Zaki […]

Two arrested over killing of District Head of Zango Kataf

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune