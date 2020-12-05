



Tribune Online

Bayelsa and Cross River States’ senatorial bye-elections results trickle in

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has started uploading polling units results in the just concluded senatorial bye-elections in Bayelsa and Cross River States. While the election held only in Cross River North Senatorial District, Bayelsa State had the election in the West and Central Senatorial Districts. As at 5.30 pm, in Cross River North […]

Bayelsa and Cross River States’ senatorial bye-elections results trickle in

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune