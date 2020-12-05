Home Nigerian Tribune Newspaper Headlines Bayelsa senatorial bye-election: PDP leads in Yenagoa Ward Biseni 1

Bayelsa senatorial bye-election: PDP leads in Yenagoa Ward Biseni 1

Headliners
-
0


Tribune Online
Bayelsa senatorial bye-election: PDP leads in Yenagoa Ward Biseni 1

Ondo APC PDP, Edo 2020, APC planning to scuttle Edo poll, Tinubu PDP, daydreamer, Ondo 2020, Call on Buhari, Edo Ondo election PDP Kwara APC, Edo, Edo PDP slams APC, Edo fracas,

The results of the senatorial bye-election in Ward RA/ Biseni 1 of the  Yenagoa Local Government Area in the Bayelsa Central Senatorial District, show that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,  leads its close rival, the All Progressive Congress, APC, by a wide margin. According to the results uploaded on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), […]

Bayelsa senatorial bye-election: PDP leads in Yenagoa Ward Biseni 1
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv