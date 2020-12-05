



Tribune Online

Bayelsa senatorial bye-election: PDP leads in Yenagoa Ward Biseni 1

The results of the senatorial bye-election in Ward RA/ Biseni 1 of the Yenagoa Local Government Area in the Bayelsa Central Senatorial District, show that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, leads its close rival, the All Progressive Congress, APC, by a wide margin. According to the results uploaded on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), […]

Bayelsa senatorial bye-election: PDP leads in Yenagoa Ward Biseni 1

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune