Home Nigerian Tribune Newspaper Headlines Ganduje and fraudulent American “Professorships” for Nigerian politicians

Ganduje and fraudulent American “Professorships” for Nigerian politicians

Headliners
-
0


Tribune Online
Ganduje and fraudulent American “Professorships” for Nigerian politicians

Ganduje Congressman Lekki terrorism Sadism subsidies election El-Rufai terrorists Abacha, coronavirus, Progressives, Nigeria,

On December 1, many Nigerian newspapers published the story of East Carolina University’s appointment of Kano State’s dollar-stuffing governor Abdullahi “Gandollar” Ganduje “as a visiting full professor of e-governance and international affairs” purportedly as an affirmation of his “accomplishment in good governance and genuine investment in human capital development.” Ganduje’s Press Secretary by the name […]

Ganduje and fraudulent American “Professorships” for Nigerian politicians
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv