



Tribune Online

Girls with big butts are over-confident, snobbish —Mayorkun

Nigerian musician and member of the Davido Music Worldwide (DMW), Mayorkun, in a viral video making the rounds has claimed that ladies with big buttocks are always over-confident and are also snobby, even though he still loves them regardless. The artiste, who was seen in the video enjoying himself jokingly said: “girls that have big […]

Girls with big butts are over-confident, snobbish —Mayorkun

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune