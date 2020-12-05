



Tribune Online

Governors to meet Buhari over spate of insecurity soon

As part of efforts geared toward addressing the security challenges facing the country, the 36 State Governors under the aegis of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) unanimously resolved to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari as soon as possible. This was part of the resolutions was contained in the communique issued after the 22nd NGF meeting (hybrid) […]

Governors to meet Buhari over spate of insecurity soon

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune