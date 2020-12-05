



Tribune Online

[ICYMI] Alleged N2bn pension fraud: Maina appears for trial

Former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina was on Friday brought before a Federal High Court, Abuja to face trial in the 12-count charges slammed against him by the Federal Government. When the matter came up on Friday, counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), prosecuting Maina on behalf […]

[ICYMI] Alleged N2bn pension fraud: Maina appears for trial

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune