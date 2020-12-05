Home Nigerian Tribune Newspaper Headlines Lagos East By-election: Low turnout in Epe

The Lagos East By-election in the Epe area of the state has witnessed a low turnout as many showed apathy towards the election.  Tribune Online gathered that the officials at the Zumratul Islamiyah Primary School in Epe, which houses two polling units, were not attending to anybody when visited. Assistant Presiding Officer II, Omolara Adeola said in her unit […]

