Low voters turnout as Gbadamosi casts vote

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Lagos East Senatorial by-election, Babatunde Gbadamosi has said there has not been enough voter education as he casts his vote at the Polling Unit 013 at the Ikorodu Local government area. While lamenting low voter turnout, Gbadamosi who voted around 9:22am at Polling Unit 013 in […]

