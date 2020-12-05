Home Nigerian Tribune Newspaper Headlines NGO trains 20 sex workers in skills acquisition in Kaduna

NGO trains 20 sex workers in skills acquisition in Kaduna

A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) under the aegis of ”Giving Value to women initiative of Nigeria” has trained 20 commercial sex-workers on various skills to discourage them from prostitution.  The founder of the organization, Mrs Caroline Idoko said in Kaduna on Saturday that her  organization which started  in 2015, with the sole aim of improving lives of women of […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

