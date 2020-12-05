Home Nigerian Tribune Newspaper Headlines Rots in Kogi judiciary, names of dead staff, retirees in payroll

Rots in Kogi judiciary, names of dead staff, retirees in payroll

Headliners
-
0


Tribune Online
Rots in Kogi judiciary, names of dead staff, retirees in payroll

9953C809 4464 4BAA B73E C7F888B1B04B

The Special Committee on Judiciary Staff Verification Exercise has discovered serious rots in Kogi State Judiciary, as names of dead staff and retirees are still appearing on the monthly payroll of both judiciary and Judicial Service Commission respectively. The Chairman of the Committee,  Barrister Ibrahim Alhassan disclosed this while submitting the report and recommendations to […]

Rots in Kogi judiciary, names of dead staff, retirees in payroll
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv