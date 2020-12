Tribune Online

Visa reciprocity fees removed for Nigeria

Effective December 2, 2020, the reciprocity schedule for Nigeria changed to remove all reciprocity fees for the nonimmigrant visa categories. There are no reciprocity fees remaining on any visa class for Nigerian nationals. This was announced by the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria today. According to the statement by the US Mission in Nigeria, […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune