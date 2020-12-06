



Tribune Online

Abuja set for national tourism transport summit December 7

Arrangements have been concluded by the Inter-Ministerial Organising Committee of the National Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo approved by the Federal Government in the drive to reposition the economy. The approval for collaboration between the relevant ministries and their agencies, non-government and private stakeholders is to promote tourism and transportation owing to the great significance […]

Abuja set for national tourism transport summit December 7

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune