Antar, Nkechi Blessing, others endorsed as Naira Million lottery ambassadors

It was a thrilling evening in Ikeja, Lagos, as A-list actors were endorsed as brand ambassadors of an online lottery company, Naira Million which aims to empower Nigerians to become millionaires. Funsho Adeolu, Kunle Afod, Abiola Adebayo, Nkechi Blessing, Kemi Korede, Antar Laniyan, Kazeem Abimbola and actor-cum-musician Alaba Ultimate were all endorsed to become the […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune