Home Nigerian Tribune Newspaper Headlines APC wins Bauchi by-election, defeats ruling PDP

Against all odds, the All Progressives Congress (APC) which is in opposition in Bauchi State has won the Dass state assembly constituency bye-lection conducted on Saturday.  The party’s candidate, Bala Lukshi emerged winner of the by-election held on Saturday by defeating the PDP candidate, Bala Ali Wandi.  While Announcing the results of the election late Saturday […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

