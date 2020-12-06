



Tribune Online

APC wins Bauchi by-election, defeats ruling PDP

Against all odds, the All Progressives Congress (APC) which is in opposition in Bauchi State has won the Dass state assembly constituency bye-lection conducted on Saturday. The party’s candidate, Bala Lukshi emerged winner of the by-election held on Saturday by defeating the PDP candidate, Bala Ali Wandi. While Announcing the results of the election late Saturday […]

APC wins Bauchi by-election, defeats ruling PDP

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune