Bayelsa bye-elections: Three policemen drown in Southern Ijaw River

The Bayelsa State senatorial bye-elections recorded casualties as three yet to be identified policemen reportedly drowned on their way to Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state.  Tribune Online gathered that the unfortunate incident occurred on Friday, the eve of the senatorial bye-elections, which held on Saturday across two districts in the state: Bayelsa […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

