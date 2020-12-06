



COVID-19 can be likened to one of the tribulations Jesus spoke about ― Clergyman

A clergyman and peace leadership advocate, Dr. Ofonime-Emmanuel Bassey has likened COVID-19 to one of the tribulations Jesus Christ warned believers of. Speaking during a programme, Leaders Viewpoint organized by Coalition of Clergy International, Bassey charged Christians around the world to be of good cheers as the world keeps up fight to kick out COVID-19. […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune