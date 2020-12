Tribune Online

My Kano visit not for political campaign — Tinubu

NATIONAL leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, has reacted to his Kano visit, saying that against speculations, he was in the ancient city for a wedding. Speaking at the airport on Friday night, Tinubu said: “I’m not in Kano for any political campaign, but to attend the wedding of a respected friend’s daughter.” […]

