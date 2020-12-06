



Nigeria records 310 new cases of COVID-19, total now 68,937

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 310 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 68,937. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Saturday. “On the 5th of December 2020, 310 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria. “Till date, […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune