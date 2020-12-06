



TETfund will not cater for private tertiary institutions, says BoT chairman

Management of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund) has said that the federal government agency will not extend its interventions in public tertiary institutions in the country to private ones. Speaking with journalists in Ilorin at the weekend after an assessment tour of TETfund projects at University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), the chairman of the TETfund […]

