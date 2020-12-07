Home Nigerian Tribune Newspaper Headlines Badrudeen’s demise has created huge vacuum in Oyo judiciary ― Makinde

Badrudeen’s demise has created huge vacuum in Oyo judiciary ― Makinde

Oyo State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, expressed shock at the sudden death of the Chief Registrar of the Oyo State High Court of Justice, Alhaja Fatimo Badrudeen, noting that her exit has created a huge vacuum in the judicial arm of government. Makinde, through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Taiwo Adisa, bemoaned the loss of […]

