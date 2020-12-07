FAME Foundation launches ‘Play it Dream it’ book for IDP girls





FAME Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has launched the first-ever sports books for Internally Displaced Girls, IDPs in Nigeria, titled, the Success Tips for Internally Displaced Girls in Sports, a Play it Dream it Initiative. The book launched on December 1, 2020 and compiled by Ms Anna Mambula, Programme Manager of FAME Foundation, is a […]

