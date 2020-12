Tribune Online

Local market opens week with 0.21 per cent descent

Equities trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) opened the week in negative territory, following sell-offs in blue-chip stocks. Hence the All Share Index (ASI) moderated by 0.21 per cent to close at 35,064 basis points, just as investors lost N38.4 billion as the market capitalisation settled at N18.33 trillion at the end of the […]

Local market opens week with 0.21 per cent descent

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune