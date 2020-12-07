



Tribune Online

Nigeria confirms 318 new cases of COVID-19, total now 69,255

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 318 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 69,255. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday. “On the 6th of December 2020, 318 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria. “Till date, 69,255 cases have […]

Nigeria confirms 318 new cases of COVID-19, total now 69,255

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune