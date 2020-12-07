Home Nigerian Tribune Newspaper Headlines Sanwo-Olu swears-in Local Government Service Commission members

Sanwo-Olu swears-in Local Government Service Commission members

Sanwo-Olu swears-in Local Government Service Commission members

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday swore in chairman and members of the State Local Government Service Commission, charging them to ensure that councils in the state have what it takes to provide satisfactory and effective public service at the grassroots level. The governor also charged them to see to a revamped local […]

