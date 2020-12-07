



South West governors deviating from Amotekun’s blueprint — OPC coordinator

THE Oodua Peoples congress (OPC) has warned the South-West governors against departing from the initial guidelines on the formation of the Regional Security Network codenamed Amotekun. The Ondo State coordinator of OPC, Mr Pius Ogunsanya, who stated this in a statement, noted that the governors of the six states in the region had been drifting […]

