Soldiers of the Operation Whirl Stroke, on Sunday night, killed three suspected bandits at Adaka, a suburb of Makurdi town, the capital city of Benue. It was gathered that the suspected bandits numbering about 10 invaded the community around 8.00 pm and shot at a man and his wife. A local from the area who […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune