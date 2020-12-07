



Vaccination, clean environment key in fight against yellow fever — Okowa

Delta Governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has identified vaccination and clean environment as factors necessary in checking the outbreak of yellow fever. Okowa made this known on Thursday at the flag-off of preventive yellow fever mass vaccination campaign in Delta at the Events Centre, Asaba. He said that the objective of the vaccination was to […]

