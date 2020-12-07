Warri residents protest, ask Delta electoral commission to return Ogbe-Ijoh ward

Residents of Ogbe-Ijoh in Warri South Local Government Area, on Monday, have asked the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC) to return their electoral ward.

The residents made the appeal during a peaceful protest held at the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), along the busy Warri Sapele Road, Warri, Warri South Local Government Area of the state.

The protesters comprising men, women and youths who were armed with placards, chanted and marched down to the Warri South Local Government Secretariat, clamouring for the return of the ward which they alleged was skewed to favour their Itsekiri neighbours.

The protest caused gridlock along the expressway with movements, business and…