Why we declared Bakura Constituency  bye-election in Zamfara ―INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) last night offered an update on the weekend bye-elections it conducted in State House of Assembly seats and six Senatorial seats. Nigerian Tribune checks revealed that results of the elections have since been declared in four senatorial seats.  National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye justified […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

