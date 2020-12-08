1500 communities in Bauchi now open defecation-free ― UNICEF

The Chief, UNICEF Field Officer Bauchi State Mr Bhanu Pathak, has declared that no fewer than 1,500 communities in Bauchi State have become Open Defecation Free (ODF) through the provision of access to basic sanitation facilities in 4 Local Government Areas of Dass, Warji, Bogoro and Ganawa of the state.

Mr Pathak who disclosed this in Jos, Plateau State during the Bauchi State Sanitation, Hygiene and Water Project in Nigeria SHAWN II Exit meeting commended the Bauchi State government for its continued commitment to the improvement of lives of the people, especially the support to the realization of the rights of women and children and also for its prompt payment of counterpart fund for…