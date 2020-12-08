Home Nigerian Tribune Newspaper Headlines Bill to blacklist loan defaulters passes second reading in Senate

A Bill seeking to improve credit repayment culture and reduce non-performing loans in the banking sector passed second reading on the floor of the Senate, on Tuesday. Sponsored by Senator representing Niger East, Mohammed Sani Musa, the bill equally sought to streamline loan recovery, beam searchlight on loan defaulters with the view to tracking and […]

