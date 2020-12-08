



Tribune Online

Farmers urged to deploy new techniques to increase cocoa premium

A former Commissioner of Agriculture in Ondo state and the former Chairman of Cocoa Revolution Project in the state, Dr. Jibayo Oyebade, has empahasised the need to increase the quality and quantity of cocoa production in the country and international market Oyebade who stated this during a one-day programme organised for farmers by the Nigeria […]

Farmers urged to deploy new techniques to increase cocoa premium

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune