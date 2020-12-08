



Tribune Online

GSMA launches framework to improve digital inclusion for persons with disabilities

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities was marked by the GSMA few days ago, with a programme with the theme: ‘Principles for Driving the Digital Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities’. The Principles aim to further inspire the mobile industry to help close the mobile disability gap. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO),there are […]

GSMA launches framework to improve digital inclusion for persons with disabilities

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune